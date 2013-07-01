Christchurch Video Production & Media Conversion
Seminars
Conferences
Live Stage Events
Professional Multi-Camera Filming & Editing
Professional
Video Tape to
DVD Conversion
New Zealand’s best quality video tape transfer service

 

DVM is a Christchurch based, video production company, we specialise in
Corporate & Event Video Production and Video Tape Conversion.

We aim to provide the most professional, friendliest, fastest and affordable service in New Zealand.

Event Video

Whether you require single camera coverage of your event, or a multi-camera set-up with vision mixing, we can supply the right equipment with a highly experienced crew for any live event coverage.

LEARN MORE

Corporate Video

We offer a complete, Christchurch based video production service that covers scripting and filming and can include voice-over, editing and titling with graphics and animation as required.

LEARN MORE

Media Conversion

Home movies are fragile – even playing them causes damage. Movies on VHS only last 10-15 years before decaying. That means that millions of home movies are nearing the end of the road…

LEARN MORE

Recent Projects

DVM® (Digital Video Marketing) is a division of MicroTech® Limited
Phone (03) 342 4242